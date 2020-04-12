Anthony Smith Intruder Was A Former High School Wrestling Star

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith revealed he got into “one of the toughest” fights of his life with an intruder in his home last week.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani Smith explained the events and detailed his epic fight with the intruder who he struggled to deal with despite being one of the baddest men on the planet, he said.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.”

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him. Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

“You always just think you’re such a badass. I just don’t feel like one. I feel insufficient a little bit. I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

The identity of the intruder has now been revealed and goes some way to explaining why Smith struggled to contain him. The intruder was Luke Haberman, a Nebraska native in his 20’s. Haberman was a standout high school wrestler at Bishop Neumann with a wrestling record of 32-11 in his senior year.

It is still unclear why Haberman broke into Smith’s house although there appears to be signs the incident was triggered by mental illness. The former high school wrestling star was issued a citation before being released to the hospital; he will appear in court at a later date.

Does Anthony Smith struggling with the intruder make more sense with this latest information?