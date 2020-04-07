Anthony Smith Details Crazy Fight With Home Intruder

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has revealed he got into “one of the toughest fights” he’s had with an intruder who broke into his home this past weekend.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, one time title challenger at 205lbs Smith said he was woken in the early hours of Sunday morning by his wife who heard someone was in their home. After finding a stranger (Luke Haberman) in his home Smith got into an epic five minute life and death fight. He admits to struggling to deal with the intruder despite being an elite level fighter, he said.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.”

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him. Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Although no-one in his family was physically hurt during the incident, Smith admits it has left everyone, including him scared. Despite being looked up to by many as one of the biggest and best fighters on the planet, he says he felt unprepared for something like that and was truly terrified in the moment.

“You always just think you’re such a badass. I just don’t feel like one. I feel insufficient a little bit. I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

