UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith hasn’t exactly been the biggest fan of Conor McGregor‘s recent antics on social media since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and he ended up being the victim of a Twitter verbal assault courtesy of the Irish star.

It all started with Smith did a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, in which he went in on McGregor for his recent attacks on his rival, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family. Smith and countless others have had issues with McGregor’s comments specifically targeting Nurmagomedov’s children and deceased father, Abdulmanap in since-deleted tweets.

McGregor responded quickly to Smith’s interview with Lynch, referring to him as a “big zombie” in a tweet that has also been deleted from his page. Smith got the opportunity to address McGregor’s recent bizarre behavior and more specifically, his attacks on him.

“People are pretending like I’m going way out of my way. What fans don’t realize is none of us went out of our way to talk about Conor,” Smith said on a recent appearance on MMA on SiriusXM. “Be mad at the media. They keep asking the questions about Conor. It’s not me going out of my way, I just answered the question that was asked.”

🔊"To be fair, I have had some fights where I've really looked like a big dumb zombie."😂@lionheartasmith shared his response to Conor McGregor's tweet about him w/@RJcliffordMMA & points out why most fighters end up talking about Conor



Interview Link👇🏼https://t.co/WEmbHe2yYy pic.twitter.com/SfOfIOAJOg — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 23, 2021

Smith’s opinions mean more now than ever before as the light heavyweight contender has had a successful career in the podcast industry in addition to his time training MMA and competing in the UFC octagon. Smith has won back-to-back fights including a nasty TKO over Jimmy Crute due to a doctor’s stoppage.

McGregor had displayed a series of unusual behavior since falling to UFC 264 after a doctor’s stoppage following the first five minutes of action. He is in the middle of recovery from his nasty leg break and is expected to return to the UFC sometime in 2022.

What are your thoughts on Anthony Smith’s recent comments about Conor McGregor?