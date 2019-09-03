Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Looks Massive Ahead Of UFC Return (Video)

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson is reportedly looking to come back to the Octagon in 2020 at heavyweight. The former light heavyweight title challenger last fought back at UFC 210 where he lost to Daniel Cormier.

He was massive at light heavyweight, but since his ‘retirement’ he became a bodybuilder and no doubt added more muscle and weight. At Submission Underground 9 he weighed 278 pounds.

Now, courtesy of a video from MMASound on Instagram, Anthony Johnson is hitting pads and looks massive.

It still is surprising to see Johnson wanting to return to the Octagon after what he said when he retired, as he was worried about his health and CTE.

“My health, man,” Johnson said on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast (h/t Daily Star). “You hear about CTE and all this other stuff. Head injuries. You’re harming your body playing football and stuff like that, but this stuff can happen just as fast in mixed martial arts as any other sport because we’re constantly beating on each other. I love myself, you know what I’m saying? A lot of guys don’t think about that.”

In his career, Johnson, who is 35-years-old, is 22-6 in the UFC. He started his career out at welterweight where after just three professional fights got into the UFC. Yet, after moderate success, he was released and went to World Series of Fighting and Titan FC.

When he returned, he did so at light heavyweight and looked much better as he went 3-0 including a knockout win over Alexander Gustafsson. He went on to fight for the title twice but lost both bouts to Daniel Cormier. He also has notable knockout wins over Ryan Bader, Jimi Manuwa, and Glover Teixeira.

It is expected that Johnson will return in early 2020 and wants to do so against a ranked opponent.

Who do you think Anthony Johnson should fight in his heavyweight debut?