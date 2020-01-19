Anthony Pettis Reacts To Submission Loss To Carlos Diego Ferreira

Spread the word!













Things have been rough for former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis inside the Octagon as of late.

Pettis hasn’t put together a win streak since 2014 and is now on his first losing streak since 2016. “Showtime” opened up the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) card last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) against Carlos Diego Ferreira. Ultimately, Ferreira’s superior jiu-jitsu skills got the job done with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Now, Pettis will need to regroup and look at what’s next for him after suffering his second-consecutive loss. In his last outing, Pettis was defeated by Nate Diaz at welterweight in the UFC 241 PPV co-main event this past August. Now, Pettis has taken to Instagram to reflect on his loss to Ferreira. Here’s what he had to say.

“The fight Game ! Congrats”

While Pettis deals with his loss to Ferreira, he also has some legal matters to tend to with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Pettis claims his hand was cut during a pre-fight drug test by a USADA testing bottle before UFC 241 last year. Hours later, Pettis still fought, but lost to Diaz on the scorecards. Now, Pettis is seeking legal action.

”I had to fight compromised,” Pettis said in a recent interview. “I gave USADA a chance to make it right, but right now, we’re going through the court. I’ve got to sue them.”

What do you think should be the next move for Pettis?