Anthony Pettis Offers Bold Prediction For Nate Diaz Matchup

Spread the word!













Anthony Pettis will welcome fan-favorite Nate Diaz back into the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 241.

It will mark the first time the fighter from Stockton will fight since August of 2016 at UFC 202. Why Diaz wanted to return against Pettis is simple. The two have not liked each other for a long time. However, “Showtime,” says after the fight they can squash the beef if they want.

“Obviously he’s not jealous now,” Pettis said to MMA Junkie at media day. “He got what he wanted. That fame and notoriety that I had that he was jealous of at the time, he got it now.

“I feel like it would be stupid for him to say he’s jealous of me now because that’s what he wanted. But it is weird because we definitely had some beef. But if there’s no beef then it is what it is. I’ll shake his hand after the fight and we can go and hang out after I solve this.”

It is no doubt a massive fight for both fighters, and Pettis expects another big finish at welterweight. In his debut at 170 pounds in the UFC, he knocked out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and knows he will do the same against Diaz.

“I’m predicting a knockout,” Pettis said. “I’m going to find those legs, I’m going to find that body and I’m going to find that chin. Or a submission because he’s going to get hit. I’m hitting this guy on the chin and if he tries to do a takedown dumbly I’ll guillotine him too. But I want a knockout.”

Who do you think will win the fight between Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz?