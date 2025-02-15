Anthony Smith provides update on final UFC opponent, hopefully in 2025

UFC veteran Anthony Smith has provided an update on his final opponent with the promotion.

As we know, Anthony Smith has done some great things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and mixed martial arts as a whole. He’s been a title challenger, he’s had highlight-reel victories, and he’s fought some of the very best. Unfortunately, following his somber last outing, many – including the man himself – thought retirement was imminent.

Instead, Anthony Smith plans on competing one more time. Up to this point, we haven’t heard much about what exactly was going to be next for him, but it appears as if we now have a little bit of clarity thanks to the following interview.

Anthony Smith provides update on his future

“I’ve got a name and a date already – out of left field, that’s for sure,” Smith told Submission Radio. “It wasn’t on my bingo card, that’s for sure. But then you dig into it, and it makes a lot of sense why they picked that one. I think they were more focused on the matchup and the potential of what the fight would look like, and less about names and legacy and all that stuff.

“And actually, that kind of fits my personality more. I don’t really care about how big of a name it is so much. Or I cared about what type of fight I was going to have in my last one, and I’m pretty excited about this one, and it’s not far from home. I obviously can’t drop anything, but it’s close enough that anyone that would want to be there would have no problem getting there.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For someone who has been through as much as Anthony Smith has, he deserves to go out on his own terms. Hopefully, he gets the chance to prove himself once again on a big stage.