Anthony Johnson Reveals Timeframe For UFC Return, Explains Motivation For Comeback

Anthony Johnson is looking at getting back into the UFC’s Octagon in 2020. Its been several years since the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger unexpectedly retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

While enjoying life away from fighting, competing in grappling matches, and becoming an ambassador for Bare-Knuckle FC, Johnson is now ready to step back into the Octagon for a run in the heavyweight division. Earlier today (Tues. October 8, 2019) Dominance MMA management held a media day in which Johnson took part in.

During the event, Johnson revealed he’s looking to get back into the Octagon around April of 2020, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Johnson was motivated to return by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Johnson abruptly retired after being submitted by Cormier in the second round of their UFC 210 main event back in 2017. He is widely recognized as one of the most feared punchers MMA has ever seen; owning victories over the likes of Phil Davis, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa, Glover Teixeira, and Ryan Bader.

What do you think about Johnson's April return to the UFC?