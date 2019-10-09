Anthony Johnson Open To Francis Ngannou Heavyweight Clash

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson is ready to return to the Octagon, and will return at heavyweight.

He is looking to return in the spring of 2020, and “Rumble” has his eyes set on fighting Francis Ngannou. This, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

I asked Anthony Johnson about a potential fight with Francis Ngannou, who he says is the scariest dude in the division. He says he expects to fight him but not just to “get everyone’s rocks off.” Says that fight will be hyped and it needs to be for something special. October 8, 2019

Johnson has not fought since UFC 210 when he lost to Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. Since then, he has been retired and serving as an ambassador for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships and working as a bodybuilder.

Ngannou, meanwhile, last fought at UFC Minneapolis where he knocked out Junior dos Santos. The win extended his streak to three after knockout wins over Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes. However, what is holding him back from a title shot is back-to-back losses to Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic.

This would no doubt be a massive fight for the fans and be one of the most intriguing bouts the UFC could put on at heavyweight.

