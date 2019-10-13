Anthony Johnson Willing To Cut To Light Heavyweight For Jon Jones Fight

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson is ready to return to the UFC in 2020. When he does, the former light heavyweight title challenger will fight in the heavyweight division. While fans are excited at the prospect of seeing “Rumble” versus fellow knockout artist Francis Ngannou, Johnson is still open to cutting down to 205 pounds to fight Jon Jones.

Speaking with Brendan Schaub on his “Food Truck Diaries” special from his podcast, “Below The Belt,” Johnson detailed his intentions to cut down to light heavyweight if his body feels well enough down the line. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’m gonna wait until I get about, lose about 10 more pounds, get to 235lbs. I wanna see how my body feels. Then if it feels good, then I’m going to probably make 205lbs,” Johnson said.

In regards to why he’d consider a light heavyweight cut when he currently weighs over 275 pounds, Johnson confirmed it’s for the possibility of fighting Jones, who he never got to fight during his initial run at light heavyweight.

“We’ll make it happen if I get low enough. I’ll get to 205lbs. That’s a fight I wanted. I think Jon wanted that fight, too, before everything happened. That situation, which, it’s over with, it’s in the past,” Johnson said.

“When we see each other there’s no animosity, we show each other love. But that was a fight, that’s why I went up to 205lbs man. That’s the guy I want. And then you know, when I get my heart broken, I have to fight Daniel Cormier, it’s not as motivating. The fight wasn’t in me to fight DC, but I fought him, kind of fought him, but it wasn’t the same drive.”

