Ankalaev’s Team Gets Blown Kiss After Begging Glover for Trilogy against Alex Pereira

Will we see a trilogy between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev? Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira provided the perfect response when members of Magomed Ankalaev’s team approached him about a potential trilogy fight following Alex Pereira’s stunning first-round knockout victory at UFC 320.

Pereira reclaimed his title in devastating fashion Saturday night, knocking out Ankalaev just 1 minute and 20 seconds into their highly anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Brazilian’s aggressive approach from the opening bell marked a complete departure from their first meeting at UFC 313 in March, where Ankalaev won a unanimous decision to capture the championship.

After months of online animosity from Ankalaev’s camp, the post-fight interactions became particularly telling. Video footage circulating on social media captured the moment when one of Ankalaev’s team members gestured toward Teixeira, suggesting they were “1 and 1” and questioning if there would be a third fight.

Teixeira’s reaction was immediate and dismissive. The veteran fighter laughed off the proposal, shook his head, waved them away, and blew them a kiss in a gesture that clearly conveyed his thoughts on the matter. The brief interaction perfectly encapsulated the sentiment many in the MMA community felt about an immediate trilogy fight.

The Russian team’s request for a trilogy came despite Ankalaev losing his first title defense in less than two minutes. Pereira’s performance represented a complete turnaround from their initial encounter, where he appeared hesitant and defensive throughout five rounds. This time, the Brazilian champion charged forward immediately, pressuring Ankalaev against the fence and landing devastating strikes on the ground after dropping him with a right hand.

The dramatic shift in fortunes followed months of trash talk from Ankalaev’s camp, with social media posts questioning Pereira’s abilities and readiness. Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz had been particularly vocal, leading to criticism from fans who felt the disrespect backfired spectacularly.

Teixeira, who serves as one of Pereira’s key training partners and cornermen, has been instrumental in the Brazilian’s championship success. The former titleholder’s dismissive response to the trilogy request shows that Ankalaev needs to work his way back to title contention rather than receiving an immediate opportunity.

The victory marked Pereira’s return to the top of the light heavyweight division and his third UFC championship reign across two weight classes. With the Russian challenger now facing questions about his future title prospects, Teixeira’s reaction suggests the Brazilian camp has little interest in granting an immediate third fight.