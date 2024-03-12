Report – Andrew Tate arrested after streamer Adin Ross leaked plans for him to depart Romania

Former kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate was arrested after influencer Adin Ross reportedly snitched on his escape plans.

Tate and his brother Tristan, were detained by Romanian police on Monday night on arrest warrants over alleged sexual offenses in Britain. According to reports, a representative for the Tate brothers before the hearing described the arrest warrant as a “bewildering revival of decade-old accusations” leaving the brothers “dismayed and deeply troubled”.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” the statement said. “They are fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.”

Although the arrest came as a surprise, it appears Romanian police moved after Adin Ross read a text on live stream where Tate said he would be leaving Romania.

Did Adin Ross cause Andrew Tate to get locked up?



“Andrew had hit me up and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. So, if you want to come over and do a long week of streams and content before I leave. He said it’s basically now or never,” Ross said on his stream.

After Ross revealed that Andrew Tate was planning on leaving Romania for good, the Romanian Police reportedly moved in to arrest him before it could happen. According to reports, it was thought that Tate would flee to a country where there were no extradition laws with Romania or Britain.

Andrew Tates’s combat sports record

Andrew Tate has competed in both kickboxing and MMA as a pro.

He fought once in MMA as a pro in 2010 and scored a first-round KO over Shane Kavanaugh at a regional show in England.

Tate is more known for his kickboxing career as he was the ISKA full-contact light cruiserweight champ as well as holding the IKF British Cruiserweight champion, among other belts.

In kickboxing, Tate is 76-9-1 and last competed in December of 2020 when he defeated Cosmin Lingurar by TKO. Tate had won 32 of his 76 wins by stoppage.