Controversial kickboxing star Andrew Tate teases combat sports comeback: ‘The return of the Top G’

Andrew Tate still has some fight left in him.

On Saturday night, Tate was introduced as one of the lead sponsors for the Social Knockout 3 card in Dubai — the same event where ex-UFC star Darren Till made his pro boxing debut, followed promptly by an all-out brawl when his opponent disagreed with the ruling.

Awaiting trial for a slew of criminal charges in Romania, Tate could not attend the event in person. Instead, he delivered a video message to fans in attendance, teasing his potential return to the ring.

“My name is Andrew Tate, the Top G and you’ve probably realized by now that the show is sponsored by Cobratate.com,” Tate said. “Unfortunately I cannot be at the event in person, I am still being constrained by the system but I am watching remotely from here in Bucharest, Romania and the show looks fantastic. I want to give a huge congratulations to Tam Khan [promoter] and I want to wish a lot of luck to all of the fighters who are fighting tonight, give it your all. I’m thinking of course you’re going to see me at a future Social Knockout event. “But do you want to see me in the crowd or do you want to see me in the ring to see what moves I have left? I’m not too old yet, they haven’t damaged me that much yet, I’ve got a few moves left so stay tuned. Once again, congratulations to everybody and I can’t wait to be there in person” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Social Knockout 4 ‘Will be the return’ of Andrew Tate

TK Fight Night, the account that shared the video on Instagram, also captioned the click revealing that Social Knockout 4 will feature “the return” of Andrew Tate.

“Social Knockout 4 will be the return of the Top G himself…. You think this event went viral? Just wait for the next!”

No announcements have been made regarding the date or location of SK4.

Andrew Tate has not competed in kickboxing since 2020 when he scored a second-round TKO against Cosmin Lingurar at KO Masters 8 in Bucharest. Overall, Tate has a record of 76-9-1, though that has been the subject of some dispute given the poor record-keeping of kickboxing bouts in the UK and Europe.

He only has one mixed martial arts fight under his belt, a 2010 knockout of Shane Kavanagh at Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13 in Essex, England.