Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has explained how he has remained relevant despite his advancing age.

The 41-year-old picked up an impressive win over surging heavyweight contender Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 13 this past weekend. Arlovski was awarded a unanimous decision victory by the judges over his 29-year-old opponent. UFC president Dana White heaped praise on the Bulgarian who continues to improve, he said.

“Listen, that guy has been here for 20 years, and to still be competing at that level and be pulling off a win tonight its pretty impressive. It seems like to me that his chin has gotten better, which is not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way. But yeah, he looked good tonight.

“He’s going to be walking rough for the next few days, but for his age, what that guy has been through and everything else, he looked good tonight. I was happy for him. He’s a good guy.”

Speaking to media post-fight Arlovski explained how he continues to keep winning after more than 20 years as a professional MMA fighter.

“Listen, in the heavyweight division, three rounds, you can win with one punch – it’s lights out,” Arlovski said. “I have to be smart. I’m not (a) 20-years-old kid, so I need to use my brains now.”

Arlovski believes a improved ability to stick to a game plan has allowed him to extend his career at the top of the sport.

“As a fighter, for my career, my problem was I never stick to my game plan,” Arlovski said. “I was not so nice. Thank God I stick with my game plan (now) and I have a great team and great coaches. I’d say I can do this another three, four, five years.”

The UFC legend saw a bit of himself in Boser who he beat at UFC Vegas 13 to make it three wins in four fights.

“I looked at him (and) I reminded myself I was the same once – his hair, his highlights, he’s young, hungry, strong, and I knew he was going to step to me and try to knock me out,” Arlovski concluded.

