UFC president Dana White could only praise Andrei Arlovski following his win last night.

Arlovski took on rising prospect Tanner Boser in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday. Despite being 41 years of age — and 12 years the senior of Boser — Arlovski enjoyed an impressive performance and managed to earn the unanimous decision victory over the Canadian.

And when asked for his thoughts on Arlovski’s win in the post-fight press conference, White had particular praise for the former champion’s chin.

“Listen, that guy has been here for 20 years, and to still be competing at that level and be pulling off a win tonight its pretty impressive,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “It seems like to me that his chin has gotten better, which is not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way. But yeah, he looked good tonight.

“He’s going to be walking rough for the next few days, but for his age, what that guy has been through and everything else, he looked good tonight. I was happy for him. He’s a good guy.”

With that victory, Arlovski is on a winning streak again for the first time since early 2018. He has also won three of his last four outings overall.

Another title shot seems unlikely at this point, but the Belarusian can certainly continue fighting top-level opponents at this rate. And as far as his chin is concerned, he is certainly showing to be more durable later on in his career as he has only suffered one knockout defeat in his last 11 fights.

What did you think of Arlovski’s performance?