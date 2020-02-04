Andre Ewell Promises To Put On A Show At UFC 247 (Exclusive)

Spread the word!













Bantamweight contender Andre Ewell is hoping to get back in the win column at UFC 247 this weekend. He’ll face Jonathan Martinez in the opening fight of Saturday night’s card at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

“Mr Highlight” is anticipating an exciting fight against a good, young opponent, however, he is confident of getting the job done in thrilling fashion. Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA, Ewell promised to keep the fight “exciting.”

“My opponent is young and seems to grow as he fights. Which is exciting in my books. My plan is to keep it exciting. Do what I have to by keeping it exciting. (I’ll) win my fight in an amazing fashion. 1st, 2nd or 3rd, it truly doesn’t matter! Cause I’m putting on a show.”

Since joining the sport’s leading promotion in 2018, Ewell has struggled for momentum. Last time out the 32-year-old suffered a third-round TKO defeat against rising star Marlon “Chito” Vera. He has also lost to top English prospect Nathaniel Wood during his UFC stint. He admits they are “both are on my list” as future opponents but was reluctant to discredit his opponent when reflecting on his last loss against “Chito.”

“I can say a million things and truly it will all be excuses. It was my opponent’s night. My chance of victory slipped out of my hand.” Despite coming off a defeat Ewell feels no added pressure and is just excited to perform. “I feel no pressure! I just have to be me & have fun out there”

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for Ewell in the UFC. Those losses have been sandwiched between two big wins against Anderson Dos Santos and former UFC champion Renan Barao. He’ll be hoping to make it three wins inside the octagon this weekend before gunning for the division’s top guys. “Chito and Alex Perez! The people already know what I want,” he said.

However, before all of that, Ewell has bigger fish to fry. In just a few month’s time he’ll be celebrating the birth of his second son. As a result, he’ll be taking some time out with family, before getting back into the mix at 135 pounds.

“April 1st my newborn son, June Audaii Ewell, will be born. So, I’ll definitely be taking time to be there for my family. And I’ll be returning back Aug/Sept, unless they book me for Vegas.”

Who wins when Andre Ewell meets Jonathan Martinez at UFC 247?