Anderson Silva has sent a classy message to his former rival, Chris Weidman, who horrifically broke his leg at UFC 261.

The former middleweight champion was trying to make it two wins in a row on the undercard of the latest UFC pay-per-view.

Weidman opened up with a leg kick to his opponent, Uriah Hall.

A huge crack was audible, and Weidman’s leg bent in all the wrong ways.

The ‘All American’ initially didn’t realize the injury he had suffered until he tried to stand on his foot which collapsed underneath him.

Weidman was of course, unable to continue and Hall was declared the winner by TKO after just 17 seconds.

The injury was eerily similar to one Weidman inflicted on ‘The Spider’ when they rematched in 2013.

At UFC 162, Weidman caused a huge upset to knock out Silva and become the middleweight champion.

Naturally, the pair rematched a few months later at UFC 168.

After a strong first round, Weidman finished the fight in the second stanza.

Silva threw a hard leg kick that was checked by Weidman.

The Brazilian fell to the floor in agony as his leg appeared to snap in half.

Weidman controversially celebrated in that moment.

He later explained that he had been drilling checking kicks in preparation for his rematch with the middleweight legend.

Silva kept it classy as he reacted to Weidman’s unfortunate injury.

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ,” Silva wrote on social media. “Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman.”

Do you think Chris Weidman can come back from this injury as Anderson Silva did?