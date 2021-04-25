VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED BEFORE VIEWING THE BELOW VIDEO

Just seventeen seconds deep into the opening round his main card rematch against Uriah Hall at UFC 261, former middleweight champion, Chris ‘The All American’ Weidman suffered a catastrophic leg break, as he attempted to land a leg kick on the Spanish Town native.

Taking the centre of the Octagon, Weidman attmepted to find a home for a leg kick off his right leg, catching Hall right below the knee, unfortunately snapping his leg. Stepping back on his right foot, Weidman immediately collapsed to the canvas, with referee, Herb Dean waving off the fight.

Everyone at LowKickMMA wish Chris Weidman a speedy recovery, with thoughts and prayers firmly with him.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED BEFORE VIEWING THE BELOW VIDEO

Can't keep a champion down.



Wishing @ChrisWeidman a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuUdDQFVh2 — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

WEIDMAN’S LEG 😳



Feel so bad for Chris here, unbelievably horrible break! Our thoughts go out to Weidman 🙏#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/p5tnX0vZIn — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) April 25, 2021