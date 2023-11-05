Video – Biopic mini-Series detailing rise of UFC Icon Anderson Silva set to be released in November

A new brand mini-series on Anderson Silva is set to be released on November 16 which wil be called ‘Anderson Spider Silva’.

Silva brought something to mixed martial arts that had never been seen before – going on 16 fight win streak when first entering the UFC. The flashy striker enjoyed a lengthy reign as middleweight champion, scoring incredible knockouts and sensational comeback submissions while doing so. During this time, Silva would earn victories over the likes of Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson.

After dropping his title to Chris Weidman, then horrifically breaking his leg in the rematch, Silva began racking up the loses, but only lost to the very best and fought the best well into his 40’s.

Now you can learn more about Silva’s time growing up all the way up to him capturing the 185lb title. The five part mini-series also includes some time spent as champion, including his infamous and heated rivalry with Sonnen.

Disciplina, foco e luta são alguns ingredientes que formam um CAMPEÃO! #AndersonSpiderSilva CHEGA em 16 de Novembro aqui no meu app! pic.twitter.com/Kmvm22UcHy — Paramount+ Brasil (@paramountplusbr) October 17, 2023 Trailer for Anderson Silva series

Anderson Silva legacy

Silva would try his hand at the boxing game, successfully defeating former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, then knocking out Tito Ortiz within one round. ‘The Spider’ would then face influencer boxer Jake Paul, dropping a decision loss at the age of 47.

Silva will be remembered as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the cage and is responsible for inspiring many fighters who compete today.

Following his last fight in the UFC, the promotion’s CEO Dana White had this to say about the Brazilian’s legendary career –

“He could do things to people that other people couldn’t. He was almost impossible to touch. He would be just on the end of your punch – the leather might touch him just a little bit, – and he’d come back with a combination that would either knock you out, or almost knock you out.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

What is your favrioute moment from Anderson Silva’s career?