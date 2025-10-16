Amanda Serrano Returns vs. Familiar Foe for Early-2026 MVP show

Amanda Serrano is set to return to action as we freshly break into 2026 and against a familiar foe, but perhaps not who you might think it would be. The unified featherweight world champion returns home to Puerto Rico in a WBA and WBO unified world title defense versus WBO’s number four-ranked contender Erika Cruz on Saturday, January 3rd. This transpires at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 10-round sequel clash will broadcast on DAZN.

On the heels of a series of blockbuster bouts against Katie Taylor across what was a historic trilogy fight overall, Serrano again clashes with a foe she has a memorable competitive history with. It’s important to note this fight will be contested under three-minute rounds, which is the time increments for rounds with male boxers as Serrano continues to advcoate for equality in the sweet science.

The first time they fought was in February 2023 when Serrano recorded a win over Cruz via decision. That victory saw ‘The Real Deal’ become the first-ever undisputed boxing champion among Puerto Rican pugilists, male or female, in the rich history of the sport. The initial contest between the two earned fight of the Year nominations, or outright FOTY victories, from a number of reputable outlets, and the rematch has many hardcore boxing fans feverishly anticipating the action.

Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz quotes before their big rematch

As Amanda Serrano touched on her upcoming sequel clash in the boxing ring with Cruz, Serrano said,

“Every time I step into the ring, I fight for all women, for equality and for Puerto Rico. Getting to fight three-minute rounds in a unified world title defense in front of my people will be one of the proudest moments of my career. When I got injured last March, I promised I’d come back to fight in Puerto Rico, and now the moment is finally here. I want to thank Erika Cruz for her choice to face me over 10×3:00 and for joining me in making this statement for equality in women’s boxing.” “Together, we are showing all the young girls out there that they can do anything they put their mind to, and that women’s boxers deserve the same opportunities as men. Anyone who saw our first fight knows that this will be an all-out war, and we are ready to make history again on Saturday, January 3rd, live on DAZN globally.”

Conversely, as Serrano’s looming adversary in the coming weeks gave her viewpoint of this rematch, Erika Cruz stated,