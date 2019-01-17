Amanda Nunes Tells Cyborg She’s Done With Featherweight For Good

Newly minted UFC two-division champ Amanda Nunes shocked the world when she knocked out Cyborg in the co-main event of December 29’s UFC 232.

History was made and Nunes was the only women’s champ-champ. ‘The Lioness’ joined an exclusive club of Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier as the only simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history.

The win also ranked her as arguably the greatest female fighter of all-time. That was a title Cyborg held almost unanimously before the bout. Cyborg hadn’t lost since her MMA debut in 2005, making Nunes’ dominant win all the more impressive. The longtime ruler of women’s MMA, Cyborg understandably campaigned for an immediate rematch. Nunes and her employer Dana White weren’t so hot on that prospect, however.

‘The Lioness’ teased that she wasn’t going to stay at featherweight either. She did so by posting a video of her struggling to fit into her old jeans. Tonight, she seemed to do so in a more serious manner when Cyborg continued to call her out. She also had a suggestion for Cyborg’s next fight.

“ Sorry Cristiane but I’m done with 145. My Goal was to be a double champ. But, now I can help you build the division. I got someone for you @Judo_Kayla is a true 145er”

Fight A Future Star?

Olympic medal-winning Judoka Harrison has recently transitioned into MMA in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Harrison has fought at lightweight in the promotion. Winning three fights by finish last year, Harrison is one of women’s MMA’s fastest-rising contenders.

She has affirmed her desire to fight Cyborg remains despite the former featherweight champion’s violent loss to Nunes. As for the only female double champ, it appears she’ll be headed back to bantamweight for her next bout.

Cyborg’s contract with the UFC is up. She believes the promotion would be making a big mistake by not re-signing her. But she doesn’t have much of a division if Nunes isn’t going to grant her a rematch. It’s a compromising spot for a woman who was touted as the best ever only weeks ago. That’s how fast the MMA game can change. If Cyborg truly wants to face Harrison, she’ll have to wait or leave the UFC.

All of the sudden, it’s getting a bit confusing for a woman who could still be the best of all-time. She should have an opponent soon, however, and that could be Megan Anderson.