MMA legend Amanda Nunes has just announced with her wife, Nina, that they are expecting another child. The news is coming about a month and a half out from the trilogy fight between Nunes and Julianna Peña at UFC 289.

Amanda Nunes is the first openly gay UFC champion in history, and it is an achievement she is very fond of. The couple is expecting their second child, and Nina Nunes was the one to break the news on Instagram.

“We can’t wait to see your little face, Hazel Ann Nunes,” Nina said. In the picture, she is in a warm embrace with her wife Amanda and their firstborn child. In her hand, she holds up an ultra-sound image of the second child they must be eagerly awaiting to arrive.

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña trilogy fight at UFC 289 set to give fans a fiery barn-burner

In what will go down as a legendary trilogy, Nunes and Peña are both looking to be the one to exit with two victories over their rival. The first fight between the two will live forever as one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. Peña tired ‘The Lionness’ out and capitalized to secure a rear-naked choke that would end the long and storied reign of Nunes.

The world exploded with shock and awe as that moment was so unexpected and epic that fans everywhere were just simply amazed. Up until that point, Nunes had pretty much just dominated every opponent since she had become a champion. Peña was doing a lot of talking leading into the match, but nobody really believed what she said about being the one to defeat ‘The Lionness’ or even really took it seriously.

The second fight between the two would be another grueling war, but this time Nunes would edge Peña out and reclaim her title via unanimous decision.

Now, Nunes is promising a knockout of ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’, who is likewise confident she will reclaim her throne. The world is waiting, and one thing is for sure. This trilogy has all the makings to be one of the greatest in Combat Sports history, let alone UFC or Women’s MMA history.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will defend her title against Julianna Peña at UFC 289?