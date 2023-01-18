Report – Amanda Nunes targeted to defend championship against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 in March

An undisputed bantamweight championship fight between two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes, and the current #5 ranked division contender, Irene Aldana is currently in the works to feature at UFC 285 on March 4. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes, the current undisputed UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, will attempt to land the first successful defense of her second bantamweight title reign in a proposed fight with Aldana in two months’ time.

The Brazilian headlined UFC 277 back in July of last year against two-time opponent, Julianna Peña – regaining her bantamweight title in a dominant unanimous decision victory in ‘Sin City’.

UFC working on BW title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana

14-6 as a professional, Sinaloa native, Aldana most recently featured at UFC 279 back in September of last year against The Ultimate Fighter 28 victor, Macy Chiasson, scoring an innovative upkick knockout victory courtesy of a body strike. The promotion’s plan to book a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana was first reported by Brazilian outlet, Combate.

22-5 as a professional, Nunes suffered her first professional loss in a whopping seven-year period back in December 2019 against the aforenoted, Peña – dropping her bantamweight title.

Seeing an undefeated streak of 12 straight fights halted by the Washington native, Amanda Nunes suffered a second round rear-naked choke loss in the co-main event of UFC 269 that year, before reclaiming the throne last July in a dominant rematch win.

Across a gold-laden professional career, Nunes has notched Octagon wins over the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, and the above-mentioned, Julianna Peña.

Lobo Gym staple, Aldana will make her first appearance in a title dight during her tenure under the UFC banner in the planned March 4. matchup against Nunes – having compiled an impressive 7-4 promotional record.



Amongst her career wins, Aldana, 34, has beaten the likes of Bethe Correia, Ketlen Vieira, Yana Kunitskaya, and the above noted, Chiasson.

UFC 285 takes place on March 4. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with a vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane set to take headlining honors.