Amanda Nunes Bests Germaine de Randamie To Retain Title – UFC 245 Results

Next up on the UFC 245 main card is the first of three title fights featuring a women’s bantamweight championship bout between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

Round 1: Nunes misses with a leg kick. De Randamie lands her own. Nunes lands a right that draws the challenger back. De Randamie lands another leg kick. Nunes catches an attempted body kick but is unable to hurt de Randamie. Nunes takes De Randamie down. De Randamie gets up and Nunes locks in the guillotine but de Randamie escapes as they clinch up. Nunes separates and takes her down again and lands ground and pound. De Randamie tries to respond with up kicks but Nunes enters her guard. Nunes gets up before starting to ground and pound the challenger again. She moves to side control and transitions to an arm triangle. De Randamie survives and appears to land an upkick but Nunes is not fazed. Big round for the champion.

Round 2: The fight is taken to the ground with Nunes on top. However, after some inactivity, the referee stands them up. De Randamie lands with a question mark kick that gets the crowd to react. De Randamie unloads a flurry and lands a big knee to Nunes’ face. They clinch up and De Randamie lands another knee to Nunes’ face. This is the most trouble the champion has been in in recent times. Nunes counters with a takedown and controls de Randamie for the rest of the round.

Round 3: De Randamie lands some leg kicks before catching Nunes with a right. The fight is taken to the ground by Nunes again. Nunes traps the right arm of de Randamie while she’s in half guard. She releases her arm and starts to land more ground and pound. She lands some elbows but de Randamie is still in this. Nunes stands up but is caught with up kicks. She still seems fine though, as she continues to land ground and pound. De Randamie grabs Nunes’ leg and gets up. She attempts a takedown but Nunes sprawls to end the round.

Round 4: Nunes takes De Randamie down again. It’s clear that she doesn’t want to strike with her for long periods of time. De Randamie responds with a triangle armbar choke after being on the bottom for a while, however, Nunes escapes after a scare and takes her down again. That was the chance for de Randamie as she gets controlled for the rest of the round.

Round 5: Nunes takes de Randamie down again and attempts to ground and pound. The rest of the round is with Nunes on top who controls the challenger throughout.

Official result: Amanda Nunes defeats Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45).