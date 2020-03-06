Amanda Nunes And Nina Ansaroff Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child

Spread the word!













Taking to twitter today UFC double champ Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes announced that she and long-time partner, fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff will be expecting a baby girl in mid-September.



The couple has been speaking of their plans to start a family as far back as 2017 when it was decided Ansaroff would be the one to carry the child as doing so would force her to take a layoff from fighting.



I wanna tell every single person on this planet that…. Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September! I cannot wait to see her. ❤️ Gente deixa eu dividir minha felicidade com vocês 😍 contando os dias para setembro. Raegan Ann Nunes @NinaAnsaroff pic.twitter.com/MyK6XZ0N2v — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 5, 2020

Speaking on ESPN’s Be Honest with Cari Champion back in 2017, Ansaroff said “I can pause. Get a baby and then come back. A lot of girls in the UFC already have a baby. There’s a bunch of girls that have babies and go back”.



As she states there are many fighters on the current UFC roster who have had kids and continued to fight. Michelle Waterson “the Karate Hottie” took a break from fighting to have a child, returning to the octagon with a goal of becoming the first “Mum Champ” in the UFC. Waterson found success upon her return, climbing into the women’s Strawweight top 5 rankings before being set back by former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the main event of UFC Fight Night 161.

Coming off a loss to Tatiana Suarez, Ansaroff is currently ranked number 5 in the women’s strawweight division. While she will take the necessary time off, Nunes will continue to defend her two titles starting with featherweight contender Felecia Spencer at UFC 250 on Saturday, May 9th in Sao Paulo, Brazil.