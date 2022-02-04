UFC bantamweight champ Julianna Pena and former champion Amanda Nunes will be spending a lot of time together to begin 2022.

Pena announced during a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show that she and Nunes will be opposing coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter 30. Filming will reportedly begin later this month.

Ariel Helwani was among the first to report that Pena and Nunes were the frontrunners to coach the upcoming season.

In addition to the coach booking, Pena and Nunes will square off later this year in a bantamweight title rematch. Pena defeated Nunes in arguably the biggest upset in UFC history at UFC 269.

It’s unclear when the rematch will take place, but the fight could be scheduled for as soon as this summer. According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion has most of the events booked with fights through May.

The TUF 30 season will feature heavyweight and women’s flyweight prospects looking to earn a spot in the UFC. Pena and Nunes will also be showcased and will more than likely skyrocket their bad blood while competing during the show’s filming.

Before the loss to Pena, Nunes had been regarded as one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. At one point, she had not lost a fight in seven years since she fell to Cat Zingano in 2014.

Nunes had hinted at needing an extended period of time off after the devastating loss to Pena. But, it appears she’s ready for a quick turnaround and a chance to get her place on the bantamweight throne back.

The TUF season will be filmed at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Last season, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Brian Ortega coached against one another in the return of the show.

The last time two female UFC fighters coached against one another was the infamous Joanna Jedrzejczyk/Claudia Gadelha season. Pena and Nunes will have the opportunity to make the upcoming season the most exciting one yet.

