Cris Cyborg is down to face Cat Zingano next.

Cyborg recently defended her women’s featherweight title with a dominant first-round knockout victory over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271 earlier this month.

Following the fight, Zingano called to face Cyborg next to which the latter responded.

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet and the decision is all up to Bellator and Scott Coker. But if it does end up happening, Cyborg is happy for the opportunity to face one of the big names in WMMA.

“I don’t pick who I want to fight, but you threw that and if it happens, it happens,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “Cat Zingano is a great fight. The girl beat Amanda Nunes, the last one to beat Amanda Nunes, and she’s undefeated in Bellator, and I’m happy to have the opportunity to fight her.”

Cris Cyborg Happy To Have Quick Turnaround

If Cyborg ends up fighting Zingano in January as she wishes, it would also be a quick turnaround for the Brazilian which is something she’s always looking to have.

“It’s nice when I have a quick turnaround,” Cyborg said. “Just rest a little bit then back to training again. It’s very nice, it’s a long camp, but I train everyday. So if I train everyday, it’s not just training for the camp. I train everyday, so when it’s close to the fight, I just make a plan on how the fight is gonna work, the game plan of the fight.”

What do you think of a Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano fight?

