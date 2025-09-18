WATCH: Iwo Baraniewski Stunning Knock Out of Mahamed Aly in Just 20 Seconds on DWCS

Dana White’s Contender Series returned Tuesday night and there was a huge upset in the light heavyweight matchup between Mahamed Aly and Iwo Baraniewski.

Colossal Brazilian Aly entered the bout as a -300 favourite on some betting sites and at 6ft 3 and 4-0 with a couple of first round headlock KOs it was easy to see why. He faced another unbeaten prospect also very green in his MMA career. Iwo Baraniewski had a 100% finish rate to his name across his first 5 MMA bouts. The Polish 26 year old was at a height and reach disadvantage but snatched the chance at a UFC contract in stellar fashion in front of UFC President Dana White.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 16: UFC President and CEO Dana White congratulates Iwo Baraniewski of Poland after his knockout victory against Mahamed Aly in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season nine, week six at UFC APEX on September 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Iwo Baraniewski Poland’s Next Star?

As the shorter fighter an overhand is always an extremely useful tool and Baraniewski utilised it in style.

Iwo Baraniewski takes out Mahamed Aly in 20 seconds #DWCS pic.twitter.com/Ti6pmsiCN8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2025

A superb overhand landed flush on the giant Brazilian an he crumbled to the canvas in a mere 20 seconds. It is another representation of the legendary Polish power made famous by former light heavyweight king Jan Błachowicz. The former champion is one of Poland’s greatest fighters alongside fellow iconic champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The European MMA scene has been thriving for years and Poland has been one of the shining lights. With a rich crop of fighters in the UFC roster one can only hope a UFC event could be on the horizon for the Land of the White Eagles.

Who do you think would feature on the main card of a fight night in Poland?