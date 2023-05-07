Expected to share the Octagon with surging division contender, Sean O’Malley off the back of another successful title defense at UFC 288 last night, undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has issued a confident prediction for an earmarked clash this summer.

Headlining UFC 288 last night in Newark, New Jersey, Sterling became the first bantamweight champion in promotional antiquity to secure three consecutive successful title defenses, besting the returning former duel-weight champion, Henry Cejudo in a close, hard-fought split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) triumph at the Prudential Center.

Meeting with Montana native, O’Malley in the Octagon following his win over Cejudo, Sterling welcomed a title fight against the Dana White’s Contender Series alum this summer, however, shot down the idea of a UFC 292 clash on August 19. in a planned Boston, Massachusetts event.

“That is news to me, man – I dont’t wanna go to Boston,” Aljamain Sterling said. “Dana (White), I’ve been trying to fight at the T-Mobile [Arena] for God know’s how long. Can we just fight in [Las] Vegas?”

“I wanna fight in Vegas where it’s nice and hot, go to a pool party,” Aljamain Sterling explained. “Boston’s cool, but, you know, I wanna go back to the West Coast. And he’s (Sean O’Malley) gonna be a [fan] favorite – he’s gonna be a favorite over there. I know there’s a big Irish crowd over there. So, whatever, it is what it is.”

Aljamain Sterling predicts one-sided victory over Sean O’Malley this summer

Providing a prediction for what could prove to be a blockbuster title offing, Sterling expects to force the issue against O’Malley inside just one round.

“My thoughts on Sean O’Malley; that motherf*cker is frail,” Aljamain Sterling told assembled media after UFC 288. “Frail. You think if I can take down a short, stocky guy like Henry (Cejudo) who’s actually a gold medalist (in the Olympics) and actually has good takedown defense – what I am going to do to Sean O’Malley, like?”

“… I guarantee you, we step in there – I think I fold that man in half in one round,” Aljamain Sterling continued. “It’s just gonna look – same thing I did to (Cory) Sandhagen. Go out there and pressure forward, he’s gonna use his footwork, I’m gonna cut off the cage like I was just talking about. Eventually, he’s gonna be on his backfoot, let him throw a stupid kick that I’m gonna catch, I’m gonna bodylock him. And I’m gonna fold him in half like a lawn chair, and that’s gonna be the fight.”