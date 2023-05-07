Making history tonight in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey — Aljamain Sterling becomes the first bantamweight champion in Octagon history to successfully defend his title on three occasions, landing a split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) victory over challenger, Henry Cejudo.

Headlining UFC 288 at the Prudential Center, Sterling managed to add to prior successful title defences against former champions, Petr Yan, and common-foe, T.J. Dillashaw last year in tonight’s victory over Cejudo — narrowly edging out the Los Angeles-born contender over the course of five hard-fought rounds.

Avoiding considerable periods on the canvas following numerous takedowns from Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo, Uniondale native and Serra-Longo Fight Team staple, Sterling managed to turn in an impressive display on the feet over the course of five rounds before landing a close, split decision triumph to retain his crown.

And in the immediate aftermath of his main event victory, Sterling was joined in the Octagon by surging #2 ranked contender, Sean O’Malley — with the duo agreeing to fight next, with the champion suggesting a September showdown later this year.

Below, catch the highlights from Aljamain Sterling’s victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

