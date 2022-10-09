Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) believes Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) has all the skills and potential to become a UFC Champion.

Sterling is preparing to make his second 135lb title defense, this time taking on the former bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) later this month at UFC 280 in Abu Dubai.

The ‘Funk Master’ is coming off his first-ever UFC title defense in which he defeated arch-rival Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 273, claiming a closely contested split decision victory.

With that win, Sterling was able to earn himself validity as the Champion following the pair’s first meeting early last year after a very controversial ending.

Aljamain Sterling believes Bo Nickal has what it takes to become a World Champion

Ensuing from Bo Nickal’s Dana Whites Contender Series performances, the undefeated prospect now finds himself in the UFC with only three professional fights on his record.

Despite not even fighting in the UFC yet, the 26-year-old has already been tipped to beat many of the top contenders in the 185lb division, with some claiming that he could be the one to dethrone the current champion Israel Adesanya.

Speaking with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Aljamain Sterling revealed that he believes Bo Nickal has all the tools to live up to the hype and become a world champion in Mixed Martial Arts.

“I think Bo is really good. I think he is talented. I think he has the world at his fingertips, he can do whatever he wants,” Sterling stated.

However, the ‘Funkmaster’ warned Nickal not to get ahead of himself, as he will undoubtedly face some sort of pushback at some point or another within the MMA career.

“Obviously, he hasn’t been tested in the stand-up department but that’s because he is passing all of his tests with flying colors but there will be some pushback at some point.“

“I think he’s going to understand that when he gets to the ballpark there is going to be some adversity he’s going to have to face and I he’ll be ready for it as long as he stays the course and keeps training the way he’s been training I can’t see why he can’t be a future World champ.“

Despite the lack of professional MMA experience, Bo Nickal is on a mission to change that narrative, as he has already got himself his first UFC fight booked against Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA) at UFC 282 in December.

