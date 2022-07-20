Expected to feature at UFC 279 on September 10. – the undisputed bantamweight title fight between division champion, Aljamain Sterling, and challenger, former two-time division gold holder, T. J. Dillashaw, is now expected to land as the co-headlining bout for UFC 280 on October 22. at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Last time out, Aljamain Sterling co-headlined UFC 273 back in April, successfully unifying the bantamweight titles with a rematch win over rival and then-interim titleholder, Petr Yan in Jacksonville, Florida.

Aljamain Sterling x T.J. Dillashaw is set to be shifted a month later to the Middle East

Returning from his infamous two-year retroactive USADA suspension back in July of last year, former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dillashaw, successfully defeated common-foe, Cory Sandhagen in a close, split decision win as he returned to the division limit. Yahoo! Sports reporter, Kevin Iole was first to report the news of Sterling’s rescheduled title fight with Dillashaw.

“The bantamweight title fight between @funkmasterMMA (Aljamain Sterling) and @TJDillashaw will be co-main event on #UFC280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi,” Kevin Iole tweeted.

Initially, Sterling and Dillashaw were targeted to feature at a UFC 279 event in September, however, with the confirmation of a welterweight headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz for the pay-per-view event, the bantamweight title fight between Sterling and Dillashaw has been shifted.

Clinching the undisputed bantamweight crown back in March of last year, Sterling managed to win the title via disqualification after Yan landed an illegal knee in the fourth round of their title showdown.

As for Dillashaw, the former two-time undisputed bantamweight titleholder first landed the crown with a major upset win over Brazilian veteran, Renan Barao, before then defeating former teammate, Cody Garbrandt in 2017 to win the title for the second time in his lengthy Octagon tenure.

UFC 280 takes place on October 22. from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with a vacant lightweight title fight between former champion, Charles Oliveira, and the #4 ranked, Islam Makhachev set to take main event honors.