Undefeated grappling talent, Bo Nickal has finally landed his UFC contract following a prior success on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August, returning at the season’s finale last night with a stunning 52-second triangle submission win over Donovan Beard.

Improving to 3-0 last night with his stunning opening minute submission win over Beard, Nickal, a massive middleweight division prospect, finally inked his deal with the organization after some speculation, given the fact the former had been overlooked despite his win back in August against Zachary Borrego.

Bo Nickal sets sights on a fight with Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC bow

Nickal, 26, a native of Colorado, immediately then called out the undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev for his promotional debut – poking fun at the AllStars MMA staple’s prior seven and a half pound weight miss earlier this month at UFC 279.

“If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude (Khamzat Chimaev),” Bo Nickal told commentator, Laura Sanko, following Dana White’s Contender Series. “He might not even be the best guy, because he can’t even make weight, but if that’s the case, I’ll take him.”

“If not, then give me Logan Paul,” Bo Nickal continued. “UFC debut. Me vs. Logan Paul, I know he has some skills. If we can’t do it in the UFC, let’s do it in the WWE. I’ll meet you in the ring

The American Top Team staple, who has previously featured prominently in the camp of former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal to help with wrestling preparation for his teammate, was also officially added to the EA Sports UFC 4 video game, after UFC president, Dana White ran a poll on his officially Twitter ahead of last night’s show finale.

Following Nickal’s comments on Chimaev, the latter’s training partner, one-time welterweight title chaser, Darren Till issued a warning to the emerging prospect, welcoming a future fight with him.

“Bo Nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the Octagon,” Darren Till tweeted. “Drive the left hand through his skull… (ninja emoji).”