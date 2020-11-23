Top bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling has spoken out for the first time since his fight with 135lb champion Petr Yan was pulled from the upcoming UFC 256 card.

Sterling has put together five straight wins, including a super quick submission victory over fellow contender Cory Sandhagen last time out to earn his shot at UFC gold on December 12.

Yesterday it was reported that Yan was unable to compete at UFC 256 and his fight with Sterling was set to be pushed back to UFC 258 which is set to take place in February.

“The UFC bantamweight title fight between Russian reigning champion Petr Yan and Jamaican-American challenger Aljamain Sterling scheduled for UFC 256 on December 12 has been postponed, according to sources.”

“Yan was due to make the first defense of the title he won by stopping Brazilian veteran Jose Aldo in the fifth round of their contest at UFC 251 on Fight Island in July, but as-yet unspecified reasons have caused the December showdown with Sterling to be postponed, sources in Russia have told RT Sport.

“Initial unconfirmed reports suggest that the issue is due to injury rather than other problems such as Yan obtaining a US visa. There are early suggestions that should the fight not go ahead as planned this year, it will be moved to UFC 258 in February.”

Sterling has since taken to social media to wish the champion well and promise that they will settle the score in the near future.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Sterling wrote. “I hope everything is good with you and your family @PetrYanUFC We will settle our business when you can be 100% focused and ready to give the fans the best show we can. See you soon.

“I really don’t know what to do with myself right now… hmm,” Sterling added. “The possibilities are endless…”

