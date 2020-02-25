Aljamain Sterling: No-one Wanted To See Henry Cejduo vs. Jose Aldo

Spread the word!













Aljamain Sterling is not a happy man right now. The bantamweight contender has trashed the 135lb title fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo. The UFC officially announced the fight on Monday which will take place at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo Brazil on May 9.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo heads into the title fight off back-to-back losses. One of which came in his bantamweight debut against one-time title challenger Marlon Moraes. The pair met at UFC 245 in December last year. After three competitive rounds it was Moraes who emerged victorious via split decision. Although many believed Aldo won the fight, including Cejudo, who immediately began campaigning for a fight against the legendary Brazilian. However, the fight seemed far fetched considering Aldo’s recent form and the number of contenders waiting in line.

With such a plethora of talent at 135lbs it seems a strange booking and Sterling was quick to voice his displeasure, posting on Twitter he said. “The fight that no one asked for and that nobody wanted to see!#MakeRankingsGreatAgain”

‘Funk Master’ is of course referring to the UFC official rankings which seem to have been totally ignored on this occasion. He currently sits at #2 in the rankings, only behind Moraes who is just coming off a title shot. Other contenders such as Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen must also be feeling hard done right now after some good wins at the weight heading into 2020.

Sterling is currently riding a streak four-fight win streak with victories over No. 7 ranked Pedro Munhoz, No. 8 ranked Jimmie Rivera, No. 11 ranked Cody Stamann and Brett Johns

How do you feel about Henry Cejudo facing Jose Aldo at UFC 250?