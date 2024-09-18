Aljamain Sterling reveals injury, out of UFC 307 return fight with Movsar Evloev

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has been forced out of his slated sophomore outing at the featherweight limit next month at UFC 307, with an injury ruling him from a high-stakes pairing with Russian foe, Movsar Evloev.

Sterling, who landed the number nine rank in the featherweight division back in April, turned in an impressive unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar in their preliminary outing at UFC 300.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Aljamain Sterling confirms injury has ruled him from UFC 307 return against Movsar Evloev in Utah

And scheduled to return next month at UFC 307 in an outing against the aforenoted, Evloev in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sterling revealed tonight in a post on his official YouTube channel how he had been forced to withdraw from the pairing after suffering an injury.

Unfortunately, I have to break the news I will not be competing in Salt Lake City at UFC 307,” Aljamain Sterling said. “In sparring, I had an injury not requiring surgery, but I was advised by the UFC medical staff staff that I will not be able to properly compete in this short of a turnaround.”

“I did the stem cells, I took time off,” Aljamain Sterling continued. “I tried to rehab it as much as I can, as best as I can with the [UFC Performance Institute] team here, and unfortunately, it’s out of my hands now. I apologize to Movsar (Evloev) and his team. We’ve been talking an I was really looking forward to punching this guy in the face.”

Appearing at Noche UFC over the course of last weekend, Uniondale native, Sterling successfully coached Serra-Longo MMA training partner, Merab Dvalishvili to a comfortable unanimous decision win over common-opponent, Sean O’Malley in the pair’s undisputed bantamweight title grudge fight at the Las Vegas Sphere.