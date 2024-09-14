Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña – UFC 307 Odds

Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña are set to match up on UFC 307 on October 5th, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. This bout will feature Pennington defending her UFC bantamweight championship for the first time against former champion Peña.

Raquel Pennington

Raquel “Rocky” Pennington enters this fight as the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. She captured the title in January with a victory over Mayra Bueno Silva, capping off an impressive six-fight win streak.

Pennington is known for her gritty style and relentless pressure in the octagon. She earned a performance bonus in her match against Jessica Andrade. Just like you can earn a stay casino no deposit bonus right here. She also holds the record for the most bouts in UFC Women’s Bantamweight division history.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Julianna Peña



Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña is the former UFC bantamweight champion looking to reclaim her title. Her recent record stands at 2-2 in her last four fights, with her most recent loss coming against Amanda Nunes in July 2022. Peña is renowned for her aggressive ground game and unrelenting pace.

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña

For Pennington, this bout represents her first title defense and an opportunity to cement her status as the division’s champion. A win would validate her recent success and potentially set her up for a long reign at the top.

For Peña, this fight is a chance at redemption and an opportunity to reclaim the title she once held. A victory would not only put her back at the pinnacle of the division but also prove that she remains one of the elite fighters in the weight class.

Betting Odds

According to the opening odds from BetOnline, Raquel Pennington opened as the -151 favorite, while Julianna Peña was the +126 underdog. These odds suggest a competitive matchup, with Pennington having a slight edge in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The close odds suggest that bookmakers and bettors see this as a relatively even matchup, with Pennington having a slight edge. This is likely due to her current championship status and recent winning streak.

Raquel Pennington is the favorite, with odds ranging from -159 (1.63 decimal) to -190 (1.53 decimal) across different bookmakers. Julianna Peña is the underdog, with odds ranging from +125 (2.25 decimal) to +155 (2.55 decimal).

A £10 bet on Pennington at odds of 1.57 would return £15.70 if she wins. A similar bet on Peña would likely return around £22-£25 if she wins, depending on the exact odds.

UFC 307

UFC 307 is shaping up to be an exciting event scheduled for October 5, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. This marks UFC’s third consecutive year hosting an event in Salt Lake City. The headline fight features Alex Pereira defending his UFC light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr.