Alistair Overeem’s final run at UFC heavyweight gold will see him having to get past Alexander Volkov next.

As per UFC president Dana White (via ESPN), the pair of heavyweights are set to headline the promotion’s upcoming February 6 event.

An official announcement of the fight should be made soon, though there is no location for the fight as of yet.

Overeem, 40, is coming off a TKO win over Augusto Sakai in September which put him on a two-fight winning streak. He has also won four of his last five outings as he has repeatedly spoken of having one final run in mixed martial arts to win the one title that has eluded him — the UFC heavyweight strap.

The Dutchman would fail in his only attempt when he was knocked out by current champion Stipe Miocic in their UFC 203 headliner back in September 2016. A win against Volkov, however, could see him move next in line after Francis Ngannou.

Volkov, meanwhile, is coming off a second-round TKO win over Walt Harris last month. Overall, the Russian is 6-2 in the UFC and will be hoping a win over Overeem puts him right back into title contention after previously enjoying a 4-0 start with the promotion.

The duo were originally set to collide in April last year in the main event of UFC Saint Petersburg. However, Volkov had to pull out with Overeem going on to TKO Aleksei Oleinik who stepped in as a replacement.

What do you think of this fight and who do you have winning it?