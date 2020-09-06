The road to a second Octagon title tilt for decorated Dutch kickboxer, Alistair ‘The Demolition Man’ Overeem is still a fruitful one. Now 2-0 in his last two outings, the veteran striker rallied after some early round adversity, to utilize slashing ground-and-pound, finishing Augusto Sakai early in the closing frame of our main event.

Surviving some worrying blitzes and clinch shots, the former K-1 Grand Prix, Strikeforce, and Dream heavyweight best began scoring takedowns from the third round onward. Immediately displaying his more polished grappling, Overeem established positions for ground barrages – managing slashing elbows and brutal hammer fists from a stacked guard.

With a sizeable cut opened on Brazilian striker, Sakai’s forehead, the contender entered the final round notably fatigued. Securing an early single-leg variation, Overeem assumed posture as he’d managed the two rounds prior, scoring an eventual stoppage after some more elbows and heavy hammerfists.

Speaking with UFC commentator, Jon Anik afterward in his post-fight interview, the #6 ranked heavyweight spoke of his intentions to possibly fight once more this year, if not, early in 2021.

Below, check out the highlights of Overeem’s barrage win over Sakai.

Those would've ended a lesser man pic.twitter.com/3ryy7yX1W4 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 6, 2020

5th round TKO for Reem!!! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/uZiUgISy3N — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 6, 2020