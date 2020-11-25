UFC heavyweight contender and MMA legend Alistair Overeem is set to retire after having “a couple more fights”

‘The Reem’ took to social media yesterday to point out the fact he is still improving despite his advanced age. He also noted that he must be realistic and suggested after two more UFC fights he would walk away from MMA.

“I’m still improving: even at 40 I think you can clearly see that in my fights,” Overeem wrote. “I’m still on a learning curve. But I have to be realistic. I’m going to have a couple more fights, then I’m going to hang up the gloves. If I win the belt, then the mission is completed #onefinalrun”

Overeem, 40, is coming off a TKO win over Augusto Sakai in September which put him on a two-fight winning streak. He has also won four of his last five outings as he has repeatedly spoken of having one final run in mixed martial arts to win the one title that has eluded him — the UFC heavyweight strap.

The Dutchman failed in his only attempt at UFC gold when he was knocked out by current champion Stipe Miocic in their UFC 203 headliner back in September 2016.

He is now set to face Alexander Volkov. As per UFC president Dana White (via ESPN), the pair of heavyweights are set to headline the promotion’s upcoming February 6 event. An official announcement of the fight should be made soon, though there is no location for the fight as of yet.

A win over Volkov could well put him next in line after Francis Ngannou for a shot at the heavyweight title. Although with former light-heavyweight king Jon Jones set to move up Overeem may need another big win before he gets his shot.

Do you think Alistair Overeem can become the UFC heavyweight champion before he retires?