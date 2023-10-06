Heavyweight MMA icon Alistair Overeem appears to be sticking to his retirement from combat sports, trading in his four-ounce gloves for a career in politics.

‘The Demolition Man’ has had some time to think long and hard about his career after being slapped with a 12-month suspension last year. Following his clash with Badr Hari at GLORY Collision 4, Overeem was informed that he had tested positive for a non-performance-enhancing substance resulting in his year-long layoff. Shortly after, the former UFC star announced his retirement only to backtrack, expressing a desire to compete a few more times before calling it quits.

That no longer appears to be the case as Alistair Overeem has once again announced his retirement, revealing that he would be running for the Dutch House of Representatives as a part of the Belang van Nederland (Interest of the Netherlands) party. The decision was announced by BVNL leader Wybren van Haga on X.

Vechtsportlegende Alistair Overeem ruilt de ring in voor de politieke arena. Samen met #BVNL zal hij de echte gevechten aangaan voor de toekomst van Nederland. Wij zijn trots om hem aan onze zijde te hebben! #OvereemVoorBVNLhttps://t.co/SM1cBP8nd2 — Wybren van Haga (@WybrenvanHaga) October 4, 2023

Overeem Reveals His Motivation to Run for Office

‘The Demolition Man’ shared some insight into his decision during an interview with Panorama.

“I became frustrated by all the measures during the Corona period,” he said. “The government was talking about a health crisis. But the same government closed all gyms. No one, except Wybren van Haga, talked about health, healthier living, and the madness of the freedom-restricting Corona measures.”

Overeem has been fairly open regarding his views on COVID-19 and the global shutdown it caused, suggesting that the government had “greatly overstepped its bounds” in an attempt to quell the pandemic.

After nearly a quarter century competing inside cages and rings around the world, Alistair Overeem finally seems ready to move on. If this is truly the end, ‘The Demolition Man’ walks away with a record of 47-19 and 42 wins by way of finish.