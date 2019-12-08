Jairzinho Rozenstruik Finishes Alistair Overeem With Seconds Left – UFC DC Results

Spread the word!













Finally, in our UFC DC main event, Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik go head-to-head at heavyweight.

Round 1:

Overeem with a takedown right into side control. A scramble by Rozenstruik and he gives up his back on his knees before rolling back into side control. Overeem holds position until the round ends.

Round 2:

Overeem continues to pressure Rozenstruik against the cage. Rozenstruik with nice shots to the body inside the clinch. The referee separates the clinch after inactivity. Overeem lands a nice overhand but now Rozenstruik presses forward with a few shots. Overeem lands a jab. Nice shots from Rozenstruik against the cage. Kick to the body from Overeem. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Front kick and a right hand lands for Rozenstruik. Overeem shoots in for a takedown and is now leaning on Rozenstruik against the cage. Overeem with a right hand and Rozenstruik responds with a knee that’s just blocked. A nice overhand lands for Overeem. Overeem with a nice takedown but Rozenstruik scoots to the cage. Overeem postures up and lands some nice ground-and-pound. The round comes to an end.

Round 4:

Overeem with another overhand that lands. Another nice straight left hand connects for Overeem. Rozenstruik stuffs an Overeem takedown attempt and unloads a beautiful combination. An uppercut connect for Rozenstruik off an Overeem kick. A flying kick for Rozenstruik connects and he unloads another combination. Another blitz from Rozenstruik ends the round.

Round 5:

A nice uppercut and hook for Rozenstruik. Overeem lands another overhand and clinches Rozenstruik against the cage. They separate, Rozenstruik misses on some shots before stuffing an Overeem takedown attempt. Both men are tired, not much behind their shots, Overeem gets another takedown stuffed. Rozenstruik lands a nice overhand that stiffs Overeem. He shoots back up but stumbles, and the referee calls it off.

Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Alistair Overeem via R5 TKO (punch, 4:56)