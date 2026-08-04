Alistair Overeem Targets Boxing Return, Names Francis Ngannou and Rico Verhoeven as Foes

Alistair Overeem says he is preparing for a return in boxing after spending time with Oleksandr Usyk’s team in Spain, with Francis Ngannou and Rico Verhoeven among the opponents he would consider.

The Dutch heavyweight, 46, has not signed for a fight, but says conversations have started as he moves toward a new chapter after a long MMA and kickboxing career. “There’s no fight lined up but there’s some flirting, there’s some talking happening,” Overeem said, speaking with Playbook Boxing YouTube and Betway. “We’re in the boxing world now.”

Overeem trained alongside Usyk’s camp and described the visit as an opportunity to find another level after three decades in combat sports. He said the team brought a mix of coaching, movement work and knowledge around the body and nervous system.

“It was first of all a great experience,” Overeem said. “I was very thankful that I was allowed to enter. You don’t know what to expect, but it was a great energy, great coaches.”

For a fighter who has competed across MMA, kickboxing and K-1, the value was in being put back into a learning environment. “Whenever I’m learning, you know I have 30 years training, it just lights a fire,” he said. “That motivates me and gives energy, builds confidence.”

Overeem says the experience confirmed there are areas still left for him to develop. “There is indeed another layer to be added to what I already embody,” he said. “There’s stuff that I can learn, and I am motivated to. So it’s there and I want to do it.”

His career covers major organizations and multiple rule sets. Overeem fought in PRIDE FC before building title-winning runs in DREAM and Strikeforce, then won the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix by stopping Peter Aerts in the final. He is widely recognized as the only fighter to hold major MMA and kickboxing world titles simultaneously.

Overeem later became a UFC heavyweight title challenger, facing Stipe Miocic for the belt at UFC 203 in 2016. His final MMA appearance came against Alexander Volkov in February 2021, when he announced he was stepping away from the sport.

Dec 7, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Alistair Overeem (red gloves) is announced before his fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

That did not end his competition career. Overeem returned under kickboxing rules in October 2022 and defeated Badr Hari by unanimous decision at Collision 4, settling their three-fight series with a second victory over his Dutch rival.

Alistair Overeem eyes boxing return, names Ngannou and Verhoeven

Ngannou is a logical name because of their history. The Cameroonian heavyweight knocked Overeem out with a first-round left uppercut at UFC 218 in December 2017, ending the contest at 1:42. The win sent Ngannou into his first UFC title fight.

“We have a loss against Francis, so that would definitely be something,” Overeem said. Ngannou has already competed in high-profile boxing bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, while remaining an active heavyweight in MMA.

A fight with GLORY champion Verhoeven carries a different angle. Overeem said the pair were booked to meet twice previously, though neither contest took place.

“Rico, we were supposed to fight on two occasions,” Overeem said. “There was a lot of media hype behind that fight, a lot of tension, the fight of the Netherlands because we’re both from there. So I could see that fight happening, definitely.”

Verhoeven has also pursued crossover boxing opportunities and has shown interest in a bout with Ngannou, making all three names part of the same heavyweight conversation.

Rico Verhoeven enters the conversation after his May 2026 boxing loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Verhoeven gave the undefeated heavyweight champion a competitive fight and was ahead on one scorecard, with the other two level after 10 rounds, before Usyk dropped him and earned a stoppage at 2:59 of the 11th round. The late call drew debate because Verhoeven had risen and there was one second left in the round, but the result gave him meaningful experience against the sport’s leading heavyweight.