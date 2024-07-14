Ex-UFC star Alistair Overeem claims his daughter has been brainwashed by far left: ‘She thinks she’s a man’

Alistair Overeem has opened up about his oldest daughter being “brainwashed” by modern technology and the “extremist left”.

Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast, UFC and Kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem discussed some touchy topics. He explained how his eldest daughter believes that she is a man and that he believes this stems from her being ‘brainwashed’ by technology and the ‘far left’ ideologies.

“I have three girls,” Overeem said on the podcast. “The oldest one thinks that she is my son… She is all into this woke nonsense. Are we familiar with woke?”

Rampage Jackson and some of his cohorts were there to host the podcast. They all nodded and grunted, agreeing that they knew about this ‘woke nonsense’.

Alistair Overeem speaks out about his daughter being “Brainwashed”

“Where is this coming from?” Overeem asked. “If it was not sad it would be happy, funny actually… She thinks she’s a man… Why? Addicted to her phone. She’s being brainwashed basically six, seven, eight hours a day. That how you feel you are; you can be what you want to be.”

Mandatory Credit: Matt Ferris – GLORY Kickboxing

Some of Rampage Jackson’s cohorts began asking questions, such as what Overeem means by “woke” and where his daughter (or son, according to his daughter) lives.

“Woke, like extremist left,” Alistair Overeem says. One of Rampage’s companions speaks up and says, “She thinks she’s a he, that is as left as it becomes.”

“This social media shit changed the world,” Rampage Jackson himself said. His eyes were sad, and his voice was very factual but also almost defeated. It is as if Rampage Jackson believes that social media is a cancer to all of humanity and is rotting the brains and intuition of our children.

The podcast hosts began asking Overeem how he handles this adversity as a father, and he calmly responded. “Patience, compassion, and ‘learning in that department’. But, um… I’m not gonna call her a he. This is not… You know, I’m a fighter, and… I just don’t believe that (his daughter is a man).”