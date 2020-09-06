Streaking UFC heavyweight contender, Alistair ‘The Demolition Man’ Overeem boosted his title aspirations last night in the main event of UFC Fight Night Vegas 9 – scoring a brutal fifth-round stoppage win over Augusto Sakai after some early adversity.

The seasoned striker is approaching a second title opportunity under the UFC’s banner, with the division hotting each time the promotion rolls into town. Former opponent, Francis Ngannou is seemingly next in line for Stipe Miocic, rather than division newcomer, Jon Jones – but Overeem admitted he thinks his former Jackson-Wink MMA teammate could do well a weight class higher.

Speaking at last night’s post-fight press conference, Dutch kickboxing ace, Overeem gave his thoughts on Jones’ incoming leap to heavyweight following continued light heavyweight success, and believe’s the Rochester native can continue his dominant reign in his new home.

“I’ve trained with him (Jon Jones), I know him as a person he’s a cool dude,” Overeem said. “I think he’s going to do good, right? He’s a big guy – he’s exactly my frame, he’s probably putting on some weight now, so I think he’s going to do good.“

Overeem, who now plys his trade at elevation in Colorado with Elevation Fight Team among the likes of former opponent, Curtis Blaydes, and current interim lightweight best, Justin Gaethje has been somewhat floated as potential litmus test for Jones ahead of his divisional bow.

Prior to Saturday night’s victory, Overeem was also asked if he’d be interested in clashing with his former stablemate in the future – in what on paper comes as quite an exciting matchup given Overeem’s recent run of form.

“Yes, I would do it,” Overeem explained. “I think it’s a great fight. I would feel honoured. I think it’s a great addition to the heavyweight division. I’m actually excited. Fresh blood. I’ve trained with him, he’s very capable. He’s tough, he’s good. So I’m excited about that development.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

While the possibility of a high-stakes probable title eliminator between Overeem and Jones is floated at the moment – the former also spoke of his willingness to rematch former-foe, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, or “destroy” Derrick Lewis next, after his teammate Blaydes clashes with Lewis on November 28th.

Now riding a two-fight win streak, Overeem rebounded from a late, controversial knockout defeat to the above mentioned, Rozenstruik – despite dominating all five-rounds of their UFC Fight Night D.C. curtain closer last December. Last night’s win over Sakai followed a May rally and knockout win over the returning, Walt Harris which earned him the #6 rank in the official heavyweight pile.