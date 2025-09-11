Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva in Texas on Saturday, 13th September 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Date : Sat, September 13th, 2025

: Sat, September 13th, 2025 Location : Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 6 p.m. ET Prelims 3 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 6 p.m. ET Prelims 3 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 11 p.m. GMT Prelims 8 p.m.

Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Full Fight Card

Main Card

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva: Featherweight Main Event

Rob Font vs. David Martinez: Bantamweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon: Lightweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus: Middleweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira: Lightweight

Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le: Bantamweight

Prelims

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović: Middleweight

Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva: Lightweight

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos: Women’s Strawweight

Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule: Flyweight

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas: Middleweight

Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria: Flyweight

Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira: Women’s Bantamweight

Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko: Welterweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Tale of the Tape

Name: Diego Lopes Jean Silva Country: Brazil Brazil Age: 30 28 Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight: 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) Reach: 72.5 in (184 cm) 69 in (175 cm)

Betting Odds

The upcoming fight between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, set to headline Noche UFC 3 on September 13, 2025, is a highly anticipated featherweight clash with significant stakes for both fighters.

According to Betway, Diego Lopes is 37/20 and Jean Silva is 4/9, reflecting Silva as the favorite and Lopes as the underdog. Lopes’s odds of 37/20 mean that for every 20 units you bet, you would win 37 units as profit if he wins, plus you get your original stake back. In simpler terms, a £20 bet would return £57 total (£37 profit + £20 stake).

Silva’s odds of 4/9 mean you need to bet 9 units to win 4 units in profit if Silva wins. So a £9 bet would return £13 total (£4 profit + £9 stake). These odds show Silva is strongly favored because the potential profit is smaller relative to the stake.

In other words, Silva’s odds range around -260 to -280, meaning a bettor would need to wager around $260 to win $100 on Silva. Lopes sits around +220 to +225, so a $100 bet on Lopes would return $220 to $225 if he wins. These odds indicate that most bookmakers and bettors see Silva as more likely to win, based on his undefeated UFC record and striking prowess.

Historically and over the fight week, Silva has maintained a consistent favorite status, while Lopes has been a moderate underdog. Earlier in the months leading to the fight, Lopes’s underdog odds were slightly better (around +150 to +170) but shifted to +220 as fight day neared, indicating growing confidence in Silva’s chances. Silva’s excessive finishing rate, aggressive style, and recent streak of stoppages contribute to his firm favorite status.

Silva is favored to win by knockout or technical knockout due to his aggressive striking and finishing ability. Lopes, known for his grappling and submission skills, could potentially win by submission or decision, but the betting market leans heavily on Silva’s striking to decide the bout. Analysts often predict Silva winning by unanimous decision or knockout, citing his superior striking.

Lopes is fighting to get back into title contention after his loss to Volkanovski, aiming to prove he remains among the elite featherweights. Silva is looking to extend his undefeated UFC streak and establish himself as a top contender with a win over a former title challenger.

The fight promises fireworks, especially given rising tensions between the two camps, with a near altercation reported at the fight week hotel. Silva has expressed confidence that the fight is already in his favor, while Lopes sees this as a comeback and a chance to show he deserves another shot at the championship.

Start date and time

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva takes place on Saturday, the 13th of September 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in Texas. The main card will start at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 11 p.m. GMT.

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva takes Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Texas or plan to attend Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva takes at the Frost Bank Center tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva takes is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

The next event after Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva is UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on the 4th October 2025.