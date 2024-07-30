Alice Ardelean OnlyFans Model and UFC Fighter Kicked out of gym “I have a big ass”

Alice Ardelean, OnlyFans Model, lost her UFC debut in a contentious decision to Shauna Bannon at UFC 304. However, for the Romanian athlete, modeling has been part of her recovery from being bullied for her body, claiming she has the “roundest bum in MMA”. But mainly, it affords her the training she needs to succeed as an MMA fighter.

Having an Only Fans page and training at a gym came with some problems for Ardelean. Some of the athlete’s wives were angry at her and thus she was forced out of the gym. In an interview, the 32-year-old fighter explained, “I used to train at a gym when I started OnlyFans and I kept getting dirty looks. I even had a few messages from wives from guys in the gym saying, ‘You are such a whatever’ and calling me names and telling their husbands not to subscribe.

“I was just minding my own business,” Ardelean was just trying to train MMA, “But the hate was there. Some of the hate was nasty and women in the gym were complaining about me. It was just embarrassing. It was like, ‘Shut up, I am not here to take your man. This is just my job and I’m not interfering with your job. It’s not my fault if your husband was on my OnlyFans or not. In reality, the only reason why, I was doing OnlyFans was to be able to pay for my training, nutritionist and gym equipment every day.”

Alice Ardelean OnlyFans Model and UFC Fighter

Ardelean discussed her butt in a recent interview, the fighter said, “I’m now known in MMA all around the world and popular for having one of the biggest and roundest booties… As a fighter I am not really athletic with big muscles but I have a big ass. So loads of people subscribed. And fighting and OnlyFans go really well [together].”

With OnlyFans, she went from making just 600 pounds per month to an incredible 10,000. Ardelean continued, “I’ve also got a lot of hate from MMA fans that never helped me or gave me a piece of bread when I was hungry saying that I haven’t got self-respect and dignity. If only dignity would pay bills, rent, electricity, water, gas, food, training, and equipment … Before OnlyFans I couldn’t afford to train properly but now I do four to six sessions every day and even one training session on Sunday.”

“So I started doing MMA about 12 years ago,” Alice Ardelean would often feel unsafe and threatened, so she took up combat sports as an answer to this problem, “The guys were a bit aggressive and I was scared somebody was going to hurt me.”

Bullying was also an issue for Ardelean who found modeling and MMA as an answer to handling her insecurities. “It is really weird because some of my bullies have been sliding into my DMs which is funny. I used to play a shooting game all day in an internet café my dad owned. Every time I was online they would say ‘oh my god you are so fat’ and ‘you fat b***h’. But personally, I prefer myself a bit chubby. I can’t wait to get out of fight camp so I can gain a bit of weight because that’s when I feel good.”

Now, having handled her bullies and feeling more security in her body, plus she has enough money to train, Ardelean is looking to make a career in the UFC, “For every fighter this is their dream … I am really close and I won’t stop now.”

Where is Alice Ardelean from?

Alice Ardelean is originally from Satu Mare, Romania. She now trains at Fearless MMA in Birmingham, UK.