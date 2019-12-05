Ali Abdelaziz Warns UFC Fighters Against Taking USADA Calls

Spread the word!













Controversial mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz seems to have started a momentary crusade against the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Abdelaziz manages some of the biggest names in the sport ranging from Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Frankie Edgar, Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman and many more.

And on Tuesday, he sent out a warning to the entire UFC roster to avoid talking to USADA if they try and talk to them directly:

“If you are a UFC fighter out there and USADA tried to call you and tried to talk to you directly, never do that because their job is to get suspensions,” Abdelaziz wrote. “It’s them or us.”

If you are an UFC fighter out there and USADA tried to call you and tried to talk to you directly , Never do that because their job is to get suspensions , it’s them or us — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 3, 2019

Oddly enough, he later praised USADA on Wednesday:

“USADA is very important part of this sport to keep all these cheating people out of this sport, sometime I disagree on some things but we need them to keep this sport clean,” he added.

USADA is very important part of this sport to keep all these cheating people out of this sport , sometime I disagree on some things but we need them to keep this sport clean . — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 4, 2019

Given that UFC 245 is coming up on December 14, many suspected that Usman had tested positive for something. However, Abdelaziz manages so many clients that it could have been virtually anyone.

For now, all anyone can do is guess the reasons behind his tweet.

Why do you think Abdelaziz tweeted that?