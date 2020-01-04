Ali Abdelaziz: UFC Made Right Choice Having Conor McGregor Not Fight Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













Ali Abdelaziz believes the UFC made the right decision by not having Conor McGregor face Justin Gaethje for his comeback.

Gaethje has been campaigning for months to face McGregor. However, the Irishman will be facing Donald Cerrone instead when he returns to action at UFC 246 on January 18. In a recent interview, McGregor revealed that Gaethje was on his list and that he would be opening to facing him after Cerrone. But Abdelaziz — Gaethje’s manager — doesn’t believe any of that.

He feels the result would only go one way if they fought and that is why the UFC made the right call by having McGregor fight Cerrone instead:

“Listen, Conor does not want to have to do anything with Gaethje,” he told TMZ. “We understand, Gaethje takes a lot of people into deep water. We understand Conor is a quitter. He quits when he’s in deep water. Why the hell does he need to fight …

“The UFC made the right choice not to [have him] fight Gaethje because he would have beat his a**. Simple.”

Although UFC president Dana White has claimed that McGregor would be next for a title shot if he beats Cerrone, Abdelaziz believes it should go to Gaethje.

“Logically, he is,” Abdelaziz said when asked if Gaethje was next for a title shot. “He’s ranked number three. Number two Dustin Poirier, fought for the title. That’s the only fight that makes sense for him, for his career — to fight the champion.”

