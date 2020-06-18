Ali Abdelaziz Slams ‘Cowards’ Who Are Calling Out Joe Silva

Spread the word!













MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has jumped to the defence of former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva who is facing widespread criticism from active and retired fighters. Silva spent almost 20 years at the UFC before leaving the company in 2016 after it’s sale to current owners Endeavor. In the past few days, some fighters have chosen to speak out about their past experiences with Silva starting a #JoeSilvaStories hashtag on Twitter.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Abdelaziz has slammed the “cowards” who are bashing Silva who he views as an honest man.

“I see a lot of things about Joe Silva, and it’s not true,” Abdelaziz said. “Joe Silva, yes, he was too honest for some of these cowards, and I think it’s very cowardly when a man is no longer even with the company and people come out and talk (expletive) about him.

“The thing is, if you have a problem with Joe Silva, that’s fine. Why didn’t you go public when he was there? Why didn’t you do it? Sean Shelby, too. I talk (expletive) to Sean Shelby all the time. I say it in his face, and he talks (expletive) to me, too. I am man enough to go to him.”

“It just pisses me off because they’re trying to smear – he was an honest man. He was brutally honest. Sometimes too (expletive) honest, but some of these (expletive), they should not be talking (expletive) because he was right there. Why didn’t you talk (expletive) to him? A lot of times, Joe told me, ‘Take it or leave it,’ and I told him, ‘(expletive) off.’ I didn’t bend to him. Sometimes I took it because I didn’t have any other options, but Joe Silva was a good man. He was honest. I never heard anybody say Joe Silva lied to him.”

“Me and Joe Silva are not best friends, but I’m just tired of people smearing other people for the fighters not handling their career right,” Abdelaziz said. “If you suck, Joe Silva told you that you (expletive) suck. … (but) he did a lot for the sport. You like him, you don’t like him, you have to respect him. It’s OK not to like Joe Silva. It’s OK to (expletive) Joe Silva. But you have to respect Joe Silva. If he hurt your feelings, you’re in the wrong (expletive) business. That’s it.

“Did Joe cross the line sometimes? I’m sure he did. Many times. But my problem is why didn’t you say it then? … It’s sad to see someone have such an amazing career and have done so much for the sport and people talk (expletive) about him. He was a short, angry (expletive), but I loved him for his honesty.”